Brokerages Expect Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Hudson reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudson.

Get Hudson alerts:

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.08 million. Hudson had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Hudson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,681,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,699 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,647,000 after acquiring an additional 880,880 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Hudson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,747,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hudson by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

HUD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 130,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83. Hudson has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson (HUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.