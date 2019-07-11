Brokerages Expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce sales of $27.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $26.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $114.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.40 million to $115.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $136.63 million, with estimates ranging from $128.93 million to $155.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

In other Intersect ENT news, CEO Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $243,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $297,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,951 shares of company stock worth $2,302,205 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 35.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 528,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 138,780 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth $3,382,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 190,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 104,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $3,154,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 9,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.45. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $661.17 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

