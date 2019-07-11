Brokerages Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the lowest is $3.95 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $15.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.73 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.69. 55,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $105.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,994,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,049 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,221 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Ross Stores by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 315,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 175,680 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 417,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,416,000 after purchasing an additional 324,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

