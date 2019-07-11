Burst Price Tops $0.0086 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Burst has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and C-CEX. Burst has a market cap of $17.65 million and $131,342.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,050,740,737 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Livecoin, Bittrex, C-CEX, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

