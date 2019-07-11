C Taylor Pickett Sells 5,500 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,454. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

C Taylor Pickett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.42. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.05.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

