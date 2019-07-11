Canaccord Genuity Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$53.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.98% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.35.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.67. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$30.11 and a 1-year high of C$48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.6700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

