Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.11.

Shares of CAR.UN stock traded down C$0.46 on Thursday, reaching C$49.19. 133,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$42.36 and a one year high of C$52.10.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

