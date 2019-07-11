Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $85.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerner’s FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.15. 1,225,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Halsey Wise acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.76 per share, with a total value of $499,776.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,468 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,997. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

