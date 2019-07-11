Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the May 30th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the first quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 103,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter Bank and Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

