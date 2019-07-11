Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of CHWY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,988. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 152,500 shares of company stock worth $3,355,000.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

