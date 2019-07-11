China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Air China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CEA traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,798. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

