Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at UBS Group

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $154.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.90.

NYSE CB traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $148.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at $149,246,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $283,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,146 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,622. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

