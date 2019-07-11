CIBC Initiates Coverage on Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

CIBC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 414,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,488. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

