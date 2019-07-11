City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $435.40

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 435.40 ($5.69) and last traded at GBX 430.50 ($5.63), with a volume of 6868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42).

The company has a market cap of $114.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 415.13.

About City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.