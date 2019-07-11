Civic Price Reaches $0.0612 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Huobi, Radar Relay and Kyber Network. Civic has a total market cap of $20.98 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00261369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $159.84 or 0.01419094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00128735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00024674 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Civic

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,977 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io, GOPAX, Kucoin, Liqui, Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX, Kyber Network, COSS, Huobi, Mercatox, Livecoin, ABCC, Poloniex and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.