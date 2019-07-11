Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,618 ($21.14) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a €38.60 ($44.88) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Investec raised Britvic to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,567.25 ($20.48).

LON CBG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,435 ($18.75). 224,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.06. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,349 ($17.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98).

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Elizabeth Lee purchased 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,413 ($18.46) per share, with a total value of £1,794.51 ($2,344.85).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Analyst Recommendations for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

