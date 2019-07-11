CLSA Reiterates $138.00 Price Target for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CLSA set a $138.00 price objective on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $221.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baidu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.00.

BIDU stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,145. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.64. Baidu has a 1-year low of $106.80 and a 1-year high of $274.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 31,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

