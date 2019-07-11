Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. 95,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 7,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,990 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $219,413.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $1,417,153. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1,596.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

