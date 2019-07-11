Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conagra has outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is gaining from the buyout of Pinnacle Foods, which boosted the top line during fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. The company is on track with the integration of the buyout. Further, it is striving to boost capabilities across the frozen and snacking businesses. Management is also progressing well with the value-over-volume strategy and plans to implement the same in the Pinnacle Foods portfolio. On the flip side, adverse impacts of divestitures were major deterrents during the fourth quarter, wherein the top and the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is struggling against dismal performance in the Foodservice unit. These along with adverse currency and rising input cost woes have been limiting the company’s growth.”

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.23.

CAG traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.48. 5,352,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $208,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,807. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,717 shares of company stock worth $374,577 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.