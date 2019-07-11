ConnectOne Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

CNOB stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $802.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.90.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, CFO William S. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,034.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher J. Ewing sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $33,532.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,823 shares of company stock valued at $215,622. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

