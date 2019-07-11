ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.08.

ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of CNOB opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.90.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher J. Ewing sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $33,532.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William S. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $32,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,034.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,823 shares of company stock worth $215,622. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

