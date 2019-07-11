ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNOB. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. 102,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $802.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.90. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.17 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, COO Christopher J. Ewing sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $33,532.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William S. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $32,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,034.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,823 shares of company stock worth $215,622. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

