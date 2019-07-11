ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $80.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of KLX Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,813. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,322,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $82,481,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 51,347 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 640,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 452,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

