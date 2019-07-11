Contrasting Caci International (NYSE:CACI) & Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Caci International alerts:

This table compares Caci International and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caci International 5.59% 11.80% 5.92% Parsons N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Caci International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Caci International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Caci International and Parsons, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caci International 0 7 8 1 2.63 Parsons 0 3 4 0 2.57

Caci International currently has a consensus price target of $214.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.91%. Parsons has a consensus price target of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Caci International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Caci International is more favorable than Parsons.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caci International and Parsons’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caci International $4.47 billion 1.17 $301.17 million $7.84 26.83 Parsons $3.56 billion 1.02 $222.34 million N/A N/A

Caci International has higher revenue and earnings than Parsons.

Summary

Caci International beats Parsons on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company offers enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improve healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, and enhances health outcomes for communities and emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company offers investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; space operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as develops and integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S. Army and the United States intelligence community; ThunderRidge, a tool that assists cyber operational users to develop action plans, assess cyber threats, and disseminate situational awareness in real-time; and geospatial intelligence, big data analytics, and threat mitigation technology services to the defense, intelligence, space and command, control, communications, computer, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also provides mission planning for space situational awareness, small satellite systems integration, electronic warfare, directed energy modeling and simulation, and command and control systems and support to the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army; converged cyber-physical solutions for critical infrastructure, and global military mission readiness and training services to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army; and technology services for advanced energy production systems, healthcare systems, environmental systems, and related infrastructure. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, train controls integration, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, airports, and rail and transit; and engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.