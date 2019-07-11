Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Control4 Corporation is engaged in providing automation and control solutions for the connected home. The Company offers home operating system that interacts with various music, video, lighting, temperature, security, and communications. It also provides 4Sight subscription services, which allow consumers to control and monitor their homes remotely from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Control4 Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get Control4 alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTRL. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson cut Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Savara and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Control4 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NASDAQ:CTRL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Control4 has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Control4 had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Control4’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Control4 will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Born sold 3,570 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $84,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Molyneux sold 23,374 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $554,898.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,317.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,944 shares of company stock valued at $686,674. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Control4 by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Control4 during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Control4 by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Control4 by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Control4 by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Control4 (CTRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.