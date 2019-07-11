CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.30

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.30 and last traded at $89.18, with a volume of 701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.75.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, VP Michael Saverien sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $320,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $458,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,441 shares of company stock worth $13,492,226. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 74.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 818.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

