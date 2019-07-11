Covestro (ETR:1COV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.72 ($62.47).

Shares of ETR 1COV traded down €0.86 ($1.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €40.23 ($46.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. Covestro has a 12 month low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a 12 month high of €83.98 ($97.65). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.19.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

