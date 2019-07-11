Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €88.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €95.37 ($110.89).

Shares of HEN3 traded down €0.74 ($0.86) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €87.30 ($101.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,466 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €85.41.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

