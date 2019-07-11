Critical Review: Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sibanye Gold and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Gold 2 0 0 0 1.00 Eldorado Gold 0 6 2 0 2.25

Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $5.02, indicating a potential downside of 26.79%. Given Eldorado Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold $3.83 billion 0.72 -$189.72 million ($0.32) -15.25 Eldorado Gold $459.00 million 2.37 -$361.88 million ($0.17) -40.29

Sibanye Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Eldorado Gold. Eldorado Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Gold has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A Eldorado Gold -97.68% -1.40% -1.02%

Summary

Sibanye Gold beats Eldorado Gold on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, and Platinum Mile operations located in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix located in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil. It also holds 95% interests in Olympias gold mine, Stratoni silver-lead-zinc mine, and Skouries gold-copper project in Greece; and 80.5% interests in Certej gold-silver project in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

