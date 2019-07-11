Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and issued a $8.40 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.19.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded down $3.46 on Monday, reaching $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,047. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.79.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $22,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

