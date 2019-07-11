CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $12.09. CyberOptics shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 1,007 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBE. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.97.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 11,138.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

