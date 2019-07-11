DA Davidson Lowers HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to Underperform

DA Davidson downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has $29.39 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UDR from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 78,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,461. The firm has a market cap of $816.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.33 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $143,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,087.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Ruh bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at $187,724.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $261,590 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HomeStreet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HomeStreet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in HomeStreet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in HomeStreet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

