Dagmar Dolby Sells 26,358 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 26,358 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,713,533.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dagmar Dolby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Dagmar Dolby sold 77,692 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,063,187.64.

On Monday, July 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $3,253,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Dagmar Dolby sold 51,777 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $3,368,611.62.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Dagmar Dolby sold 15,617 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,015,729.68.

On Friday, June 21st, Dagmar Dolby sold 93,113 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $6,062,587.43.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $3,252,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Dagmar Dolby sold 46,781 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,046,378.72.

On Friday, May 3rd, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $3,286,500.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $6,549,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 16,145 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,050,716.60.

NYSE DLB opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.45. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $338.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,508,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $385,415,000 after acquiring an additional 209,633 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,268,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,394,000 after acquiring an additional 168,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 849,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,464,000 after acquiring an additional 164,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 805,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

