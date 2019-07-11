DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides broad-based network access solutions. The company provides solutions which consist of broadband access, ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN and software defined networks. Its trademarks consist of DASAN Zhone Solutions and the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc., is headquartered in Oakland, California. “

DASAN Zhone Solutions stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 77,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $212.57 million, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.41.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DASAN Zhone Solutions news, CFO Mikhail Golomb bought 10,256 shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

