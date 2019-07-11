Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $80,844.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and IDEX. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00263414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.01425369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00128663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00024579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,030,141 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

