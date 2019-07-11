Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €80.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMW. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,170 ($15.29) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.30 ($89.89).

Shares of BMW traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €65.24 ($75.86). The company had a trading volume of 1,354,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a twelve month high of €86.74 ($100.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

