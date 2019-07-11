Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.56 ($37.86).

Shares of ETR DLG traded up €0.27 ($0.31) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €36.01 ($41.87). The stock had a trading volume of 239,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.91. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €13.96 ($16.23) and a 12-month high of €37.55 ($43.66).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

