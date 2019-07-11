Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

DWHHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Commerzbank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of DWHHF stock remained flat at $$38.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

