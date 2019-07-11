DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DFS traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 243 ($3.18). The stock had a trading volume of 19,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,185. The stock has a market cap of $515.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 175.20 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.50 ($3.38). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.71.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

