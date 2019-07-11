Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.14. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 37,150 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.