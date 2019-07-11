DIMCOIN Hits Market Cap of $651,190.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $651,190.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded down 31% against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00259593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.01475480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00129116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00024951 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

