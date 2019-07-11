Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price objective on Agilysys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.17.

Shares of DLPN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 7.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.83.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolphin Entertainment news, CEO William Iv O’dowd purchased 17,500 shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.97% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

