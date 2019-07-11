Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.64. 600,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,151. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $231.28 and a 52-week high of $305.34. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $835.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total transaction of $2,791,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

