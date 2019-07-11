DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.25. DPW shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 78,685 shares trading hands.

Get DPW alerts:

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DPW stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 266,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 4.09% of DPW as of its most recent SEC filing.

DPW Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.