DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DTF opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86. DTF Tax Free Income has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

DTF Tax Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

