Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.57 ($43.69).

Get Duerr alerts:

DUE traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €27.92 ($32.47). 304,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €30.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €27.30 ($31.74) and a fifty-two week high of €43.11 ($50.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.