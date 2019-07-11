e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.91 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $32,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $59,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,087,560 shares of company stock valued at $33,476,522. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 30.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 439,404 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

