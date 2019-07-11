Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.55

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.55 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 90321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.27.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $241,133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 131.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,011,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,520,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,761 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,067,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $24,001,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

