Electra 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,512.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Fatbtc and CoinBene. During the last week, Electra has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $7,512.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000473 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,429,879,962 coins and its circulating supply is 28,562,723,409 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, CoinBene, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

