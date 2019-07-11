Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EDN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE:EDN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,863. The company has a market cap of $910.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.47. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $36.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $410.86 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 286.5% during the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 122,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 90,485 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

